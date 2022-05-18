Mumbai: Over the years he has won games here apart from inspiring fans, Wankhede has truly been home for Kieron Pollard. The MI cricketer, who has not had a good run with the bat or ball this season, was benched against Hyderabad on Tuesday. Despite not playing the game, Pollard was there on the sidelines trying to help the bowlers and motivate the team.

But what stole the show was when an MI fan thanked Pollard from the stands for his contribution for the side. On hearing the appreciation, Pollard turned around and gave a thumbs up to the fan. Here is the video which is now going viral on social space: