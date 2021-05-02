Keiron Pollard proved to be the show-stopper for Mumbai Indians on Saturday as he singlehandedly led the defending champions to an improbable last-ball win against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi. Pollard smashed a breathtaking 87* off 34 balls to take MI over the line in a thrilling finish. He smoked eight sixes in his 34-ball stay. <p></p> <p></p>After the game, Pollard got a champion's welcome on returning to the dressing-room after his heroics. While he was being lauded by his teammates, Pollard warned other teams and fans saying, "Stop writing us off". <p></p> <p></p>Pollard said this because after Mumbai lost a couple of games earlier in the tournament, fans and plaudits started saying that the defending champions may not win the title this year. <p></p> <p></p>With his heroics in Delhi, Pollard has certainly silenced the critics and the doubters. His message after win is going viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">. . . . <p></p> <p></p>The Big Man gave a roaring reaction on his return to the dressing room after his heroics on the field! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OneFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OneFamily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MumbaiIndians?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MumbaiIndians</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pollard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pollard</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvCSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvCSK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KieronPollard55?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KieronPollard55</a> <a href="https://t.co/FmdfsWDWnT">pic.twitter.com/FmdfsWDWnT</a></p> <p></p> Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1388682571215622147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Pollard was named the man of the match for his blistering knock. The MI allrounder came good with the ball as he chipped in with a couple of wickets and then rose to the occasion with the bat. <p></p> <p></p>"I got two wickets and another over which is fantastic. They had four overs of spin to bowl on a small ground, I saw if I could hit a couple of sixes and then try to take it from there. Only got two overs against spin and I had to maximise that over against Jadeja. If we stay in for a period of time, couple of sixes were always going to keep us in the game," Pollard said at the presentation.