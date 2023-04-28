KIN-XI vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Kings XI vs Cividate will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 28, Friday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

KIN-XI vs CIV My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: V Kumar-II

Batter: J Nagra, M Muzaffar

All Rounder: J Singh, J Singh, M Arslan, K Singh-I, Z Ali

Bowler: J Singh, B Azan, K Singh

Kings XI: Jagjit Nagra, Vikas Kumar-II(WK), Simranjit- Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Jagmeet- Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Farhan Javaid(WK), Raza Fraz, Noman Ali, Kanwaljot Singh(C) Cividate (CIV): Zain Ali, Kuljinder Singh-I(C), Muhammad Arslan, Sadat Ali(WK), Isra Munshi, Waleed Sikandar, Musharraf Muzaffar, Usama Muzaffar, Qasim Qureshi, Sukhwinder Singh-III, Babar Azan