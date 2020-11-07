KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra Semi-Final 2

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kings XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KIN-XI vs CPN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: The second semifinal of then Andhra T20 will be played between Kings XI and Champions XI.

Kings XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KIN-XI vs CPN-XI, Karbonn Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI Dream11 Team Player List, Kings XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Karbonn Andhra T20 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Kings XI vs Champions XI Karbonn Andhra T20 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Karbonn Andhra T20

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Kings XI and Champions XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – November 7.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI My Dream11 Team

Pinninti Tapaswi (captain), Naren Reddy (vice-captain), BV Reddy, S Kishore, K Bhimarao, S Ashish, U Girinath, Ricky Bhui, M Dheeraj Kumar, C Ranjan Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Kings XI: C Rajan Gnaneshwar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish, S Naidu, J Reddy, MA Praneeth, K Sudharsan

Champions XI: U Girinath, B Munish Varma, M Vamsi, D Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, T Siva Kumar, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Full Squads

Kings XI: MA Praneeth, K Sudharsan, M Lekhaz Reddy, Ravi Kiran, Pranay Kumar, Farhad Khadri, AV Surya, C Rajan Gnaneshwar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish, S Naidu, J Reddy

Champions XI: S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, CVS Kaushik, L Rakesh Augustine, P Subramanyan, V Venu, U Girinath, B Munish Varma, M Vamsi, D Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, T Siva Kumar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KIN-XI Dream11 Team/ CPN-XI Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.