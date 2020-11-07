KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra Semi-Final 2

<h2>KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Kings XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's KIN-XI vs CPN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: The second semifinal of then Andhra T20 will be played between Kings XI and Champions XI. <p></p> <p></p>Kings XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KIN-XI vs CPN-XI, Karbonn Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI Dream11 Team Player List, Kings XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Karbonn Andhra T20 2020, Online Cricket Tips - Kings XI vs Champions XI Karbonn Andhra T20 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Karbonn Andhra T20 <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Kings XI and Champions XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) - November 7. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 1:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. <p></p><h2>KIN-XI vs CPN-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Pinninti Tapaswi (captain), Naren Reddy (vice-captain), BV Reddy, S Kishore, K Bhimarao, S Ashish, U Girinath, Ricky Bhui, M Dheeraj Kumar, C Ranjan Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar <p></p><h2>KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Kings XI:</strong> C Rajan Gnaneshwar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish, S Naidu, J Reddy, MA Praneeth, K Sudharsan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Champions XI:</strong> U Girinath, B Munish Varma, M Vamsi, D Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, T Siva Kumar, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy <p></p><h2>KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Kings XI:</strong> MA Praneeth, K Sudharsan, M Lekhaz Reddy, Ravi Kiran, Pranay Kumar, Farhad Khadri, AV Surya, C Rajan Gnaneshwar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish, S Naidu, J Reddy <p></p> <p></p><strong>Champions XI:</strong> S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, CVS Kaushik, L Rakesh Augustine, P Subramanyan, V Venu, U Girinath, B Munish Varma, M Vamsi, D Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, T Siva Kumar <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ KIN-XI Dream11 Team/ CPN-XI Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>