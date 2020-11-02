Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kings XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KIN-XI vs CPN-XI at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Champions XI will take on Kings XI in the match no. 25 at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur Tuesday- November 3. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Kings XI vs Champions XI match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kings XI vs Champions XI.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Kings XI vs Champions XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – November 3.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur.

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper — Uppara Girinath, M Vamsi

Batters C Rajan Gnaneshwar (vc), M Dheeraj Kumar, Ricky Bhui

All-Rounders Naren Reddy (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Ashwin Hebbar

Bowlers S Ashish, Kunnala Bhimarao, Varshith Reddy

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Prediction

Kings XI (KIN-XI) Key Players

M Lekhaz Reddy(WK)

M Dheeraj Kumar

Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar

M A Praneeth

Jyothi Sai Krishna

Champions (CPN-XI) Key Players

Vamsi Krishna (WK)

Uppara Girinath

Ricky Bhui

Rakesh Augustine

Zaheer Abbas

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Kings XI: C Rajan Gnaneshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, Sanjay Naidu, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (wk), S Ashish, Kunnala Bhimarao, Pranay Kumar.

Champions XI: Uppara Girinath (wk), M Vamsi, Ricky Bhui (C), Dhruv Kumar Reddy, Zaheer Abbas, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, V Venu, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore, Achikollu Vinay Kumar.

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI SQUADS

Kings XI (KIN-XI): M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, K Bhima Rao, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, K Sudharshan.

Champions XI (CPN-XI): Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CPN-XI Dream11 Team/ KIN-XI Dream11 Team/ Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.