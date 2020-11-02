<h2>Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Kings XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's KIN-XI vs CPN-XI at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Champions XI will take on Kings XI in the match no. 25 at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur Tuesday- November 3. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Kings XI vs Champions XI match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Kings XI vs Champions XI. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Kings XI vs Champions XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) - November 3. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 9.30 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur. <p></p><h2>KIN-XI vs CPN-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper -- Uppara Girinath, M Vamsi <p></p> <p></p>Batters C Rajan Gnaneshwar (vc), M Dheeraj Kumar, Ricky Bhui <p></p> <p></p>All-Rounders Naren Reddy (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Ashwin Hebbar <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers S Ashish, Kunnala Bhimarao, Varshith Reddy <p></p><h2>KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>Kings XI (KIN-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>M Lekhaz Reddy(WK) <p></p>M Dheeraj Kumar <p></p>Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar <p></p>M A Praneeth <p></p>Jyothi Sai Krishna <p></p> <p></p><strong>Champions (CPN-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Vamsi Krishna (WK) <p></p>Uppara Girinath <p></p>Ricky Bhui <p></p>Rakesh Augustine <p></p>Zaheer Abbas <p></p><h2>KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong> Kings XI:</strong> C Rajan Gnaneshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, Sanjay Naidu, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (wk), S Ashish, Kunnala Bhimarao, Pranay Kumar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Champions XI:</strong> Uppara Girinath (wk), M Vamsi, Ricky Bhui (C), Dhruv Kumar Reddy, Zaheer Abbas, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, V Venu, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore, Achikollu Vinay Kumar. <p></p><h2>KIN-XI vs CPN-XI SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Kings XI (KIN-XI):</strong> M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, K Bhima Rao, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, K Sudharshan. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Champions XI (CPN-XI):</strong> Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CPN-XI Dream11 Team/ KIN-XI Dream11 Team/ Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>