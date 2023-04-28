KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST

Best players list of KIN-XI vs MU, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of KIN-XI vs MU, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Kings-XI vs Milan United will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 28, Friday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

KIN-XI vs MU My Dream11 Team

Batters: S Kumara(vc), I Jayakody, S Jayasekara

Wicketkeeper: V Kumar-II

All-rounders: J Singh, R Silva, S Silva, R Tahir

Bowlers: K Singh, J Singh(c), A Noman

KIN-XI vs MU Probable XI

Kings XI (KIN-XI) : Rizwan Tahir(C), Simranjit Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Jaipal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Ali Noman, Jagmeet Singh, Raza Fraz, Farhan Javaid(wk), Sarbjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh

Milan United CC (MU) : Trishan Nimesh, I Jayakody, S Dinuka(C), Suresh Silva, A Ranasinghe, Sanjeewa Kumara, Roshan Silva, Dineth Nishanka, Shihan Perera(wk), Gayan Silva, Numan Irfan