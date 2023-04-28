Advertisement

KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST

KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST

Best players list of KIN-XI vs MU, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 28, 2023 6:18 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of KIN-XI vs MU, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Kings-XI vs Milan United will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 28, Friday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

KIN-XI vs MU My Dream11 Team

Batters: S Kumara(vc), I Jayakody, S Jayasekara

Wicketkeeper: V Kumar-II

All-rounders: J Singh, R Silva, S Silva, R Tahir

Bowlers: K Singh, J Singh(c), A Noman

 

KIN-XI vs MU Probable XI

Kings XI (KIN-XI) : Rizwan Tahir(C), Simranjit Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Jaipal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Ali Noman, Jagmeet Singh, Raza Fraz, Farhan Javaid(wk), Sarbjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh

Milan United CC (MU) : Trishan Nimesh, I Jayakody, S Dinuka(C), Suresh Silva, A Ranasinghe, Sanjeewa Kumara, Roshan Silva, Dineth Nishanka, Shihan Perera(wk), Gayan Silva, Numan Irfan

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST
KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST
CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
KIN-XI vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
JIB vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST

KIN-XI vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 23: Cap...

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Best Playing XI

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Best Playing XI

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Best Playing XI

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Best Playing XI

IPL Franchises Offer Lavish Deals To Top English Players, Asks Them To Quit International Cricket

IPL Franchises Offer Lavish Deals To Top English Players, As...

IPL 2023: Yuvraj Singh's Savage Reply To CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Goes Viral

IPL 2023: Yuvraj Singh's Savage Reply To CSK's Ravindra Jade...

Advertisement