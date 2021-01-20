<h2>Kings XI Punjab Full List of Players Released And Retained</h2> <p></p>With time running out, teams have hours to take a position on - who they would like to continue with and who do they opt to let off - ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction in February. After a successful tournament in UAE, most sides would look to keep the core intact, while they look to fill up gaps and loopholes. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kings XI Punjab</strong><strong> squad in IPL 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh. <p></p> <p></p>The franchise's call seems to be purely be based on performances. The show from Glenn Maxwell was below par along with Sheldon Cottrell. K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen and Karun Nair have also been released by the franchisee who played good cricket in patches last season. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;