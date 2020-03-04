Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Schedule Check Date Time-Table Fixture and Venue

Kings XI Punjab will start their IPL 2020 in hope of claiming the title for the first time in their history playing against Delhi Capitals in an away fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi on Match 30 before hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on April 4 and will have Mumbai Indians in their territory on April 8. They will then travel south to MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai to play Chennai Super Kings on April 11 before coming back home for a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 14. CSK come visiting next for the return fixture on April 17 before KXIP travel to the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 20. They will then travel to the east to play Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23 at the Eden Gardens and immediately host the same team on April 26 at home. Their next game will be against Rajasthan Royals on April 29 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur followed by their away fixture against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on May 3. RR will be back at PCA Stadium on May 8 and then KXIP will travel to Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 12 to play SRH before finishing of their league fixtures against DC at home on May 15.

Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Full Schedule

DATE AGAINST VENUE TIME (IST) 30 MARCH DELHI CAPITALS ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI 8:00 PM 04 APRIL SUNRISERS HYDERABAD PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION IS BINDRA STADIUM, MOHALI 8:00 PM 08 APRIL MUMBAI INDIANS PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION IS BINDRA STADIUM, MOHALI 8:00 PM 11 APRIL CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM 14 APRIL ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION IS BINDRA STADIUM, MOHALI 8:00 PM 17 APRIL CHENNAI SUPER KINGS PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION IS BINDRA STADIUM, MOHALI 8:00 PM 20 APRIL MUMBAI INDIANS WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI 8:00 PM 23 APRIL KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM 26 APRIL KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION IS BINDRA STADIUM, MOHALI 4:00 PM 29 APRIL RAJASTHAN ROYALS SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR 8:00 PM 03 MAY ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE M.CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 4:00 PM 08 MAY RAJASTHAN ROYALS PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION IS BINDRA STADIUM, MOHALI 8:00 PM 12 MAY SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM, HYDERABAD 8:00 PM 16 MAY DELHI CAPITALS PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION IS BINDRA STADIUM, MOHALI 8:00 PM

Kings XI Punjab Full Squad

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin