KK Death: Cricket Fraternity Mourns The Demise Of Iconic Singer

Indian people woke up to the devastating news of Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passing away. The ace playback singer reportedly died after collapsing on stage during a live concert at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday. KK was immediately rushed to the CMRI hospital in South Kolkata where he was declared dead on arrival. The sudden death of the singer left every Indian in disbelief. The cricket fraternity was also taken back by the unfortunate news. Notably, the news comes days after the demise of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab.

Several cricketers took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the legendary singer. “Devastated to know about the sudden death of playback singer #KK. His soulful & melodious songs could easily connect with the hearts of millions of people. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May his pious soul rest in peace,” read former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh’s tweet.

Virat Kohli was also in disbelief over the development and expressed his condolences to KK’s family. “Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones #KK ” wrote Virat Kohli.

NCA head VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, and Virender Sehwag also joined to pay tributes to the iconic singer. Here’s how the cricket fraternity reacted to the depressing news.

Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK? Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2022

“Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal” ? Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends ?? pic.twitter.com/jwgwvyPETd Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 1, 2022

Devastated to know about sudden death of playback singer #KK. His soulful & melodious songs could easily connect with the hearts of millons of people . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. May his pious soul rest in peace Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 1, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti?? pic.twitter.com/5V7FybYMnQ VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2022

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends. ?? Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 1, 2022

Absolutely shocked, this is such a tragic loss. Your songs will forever remain in our hearts, you are a Legend. Gone too soon KK.. More strength to the loved ones! Om Shanti ? Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) June 1, 2022

KK established a reputation as a very versatile singer. He gave many iconic songs in different languages. He rose to prominence with the song ‘Tadap Tadap ke’ from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. He went on to sing more than 500 songs in Hindi and over 200 songs in regional languages including Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. He was known for his electrical on-stage performances.