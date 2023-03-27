Advertisement
KKR Appoint Nitish Rana As New Skipper For IPL 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed a new skipper for the first half of the Indian Premier League's latest edition. Star batter Nitish Rana replaced Shreyas Iyer for this designation
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed a new skipper for the first half of the Indian Premier League's latest edition. Star batter Nitish Rana replaced Shreyas Iyer for this designation. The Kolkata-based franchise made this announcement from its official Twitter handle.
Official statement. @NitishRana_27 #AmiKKR #KKR #Nitish #NitishRana pic.twitter.com/SeGP5tBoqlKolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 27, 2023
Shreyas Iyer is set to miss the first half of the 16th edition due to a back injury. However, is expected to join the squad back and take up the role of skipper mid-season. "Kolkata Knight Riders today announced that Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury. While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job. We are also confident that under Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery," KKR said in their official statement. Earlier, there were speculations that Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine would be leading the team but the franchise surprised everyone with their announcement. KKR will take on Punjab Kings in their opening match of IPL 2023
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST
PNG need 217 runs in 268 balls at 4.85 rpo
Jersey Vs Canada Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST
JSY need 189 runs in 234 balls at 4.84 rpo
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 13:30 IST
IRE need 32 runs in 6 balls at 32 rpo
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
26 Mar 2023 17:30 IST | 12:00 GMT
South Africa beat West Indies by 6 wickets
Namibia Vs USA Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
26 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
USA beat Namibia by 82 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 198 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
25 Mar 2023 17:30 IST | 12:00 GMT
West Indies beat South Africa by 3 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS