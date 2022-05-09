IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made an incredible comeback against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2022 season. Having won five out of their 12 matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side now find themselves in the seventh spot of the latest IPL points table.

What does the win over MI mean for KKR?

The win over MI would mean KKR are still in with a chance to make it to the last four of IPL 2022 season with two more matches to play for.

Matches left KKR in IPL 2022 Season?

The two matches left for KKR are against table toppers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR will take on SRH on Saturday, May 14 2022 at the MCA Stadium, Pune while the match against LSG is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 18 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

How can KKR qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs?

First things first, KKR need to ensure that they win both their matches against SRH and LSG by a considerable margin and hope that other results go their way as well. LSG and Gujarat Titans (GT) have pretty much ensured that they qualify for the playoffs. With Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) both tied with 14 points and are currently occupying the third and fourth slot respectively the easiest equation for KKR would be to hope that both RR and RCB lose their remaining fixtures by a huge margin.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Remaining Fixtures: Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) & Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Remaining Fixtures: Punjab Kings (PBKS) & Gujarat Titans (GT)