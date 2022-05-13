Mumbai: In what would come as a massive setback for Kolkata Knight Riders, who are still in with a chance for a playoffs berth, would miss the services of fast bowler Pat Cummins. As per cricket.com.au, he Australian pacer has picked up a hip injury and would return to Sydney.

Cummins has had a decent season where he registered the fastest fifty of the season off merely 14 balls against Mumbai Indians. The premier pacer also picked up seven wickets. With two more games to be played, Kolkata would miss Cummins.