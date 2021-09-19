Dubai: It will not be an easy task when for Kolkata Knight Riders when they take on an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. KKR is languishing at seventh place in the points table with merely two wins from seven games. If they need to get back into contention for playoffs – they need to start winning. Also, not just winning – get a few wins on the trot.

They would not make wholesale changes from the India leg. Looks like they will back their stars again. And that would mean, young Shubman Gill will open the batting with Rahul Tripathi. Nitish Rana, who has been consistent for the franchise, would play at No 3. With captain Eoin Morga, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and allrounder Andre Russell, KKR’s middle-order looks explosive. KKR would play two spinners in – Sunil Narine, who can also chip in with the bat – and Varun Chakravarthy.

In Pat Cummins’s absence, New Zealand’s Tim Southee will in all probability lead the KKR’s pace battery and that would also be a like-for-like move. Indian fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Kamlesh Nagarkoto could be the other two pacers. KKR looks to be a well-balanced unit for the UAE leg, but again, they have a mountain to climb.

It would be interesting to see if Kuldeep Yadav gets picked.

KKR Predicted 11 vs RCB: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.