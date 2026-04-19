IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain Rinku Singh speaks about mindset behind match-winning knock vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 19, 2026, 09:53 PM IST

Published On Apr 19, 2026, 09:53 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 19, 2026, 09:53 PM IST

Rinku Singh match winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

Rinku Singh match winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

Rinku Singh came up with a crucial unbeaten half-century when Kolkata Knight Riders needed it the most, helping them secure their first victory of the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting contest on Sunday.

Rinku stays calm despite early pressure

There was intensity, but no hesitation,” said Rinku Singh after delivering a timely, confidence-boosting unbeaten 53 under pressure to fire Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of the season against Rajasthan Royals in a tense IPL clash here Sunday.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Walking in with the chase hanging in the balance, Rinku combined composure with controlled aggression to see the game through, even as emotions ran high.

Sometimes it happens like that when a few things don’t go your way, so you feel that intensity. But it wasn’t like I was hesitating or unsure about playing my shots. My mindset was to take the game till the end,” the KKR vice-captain said in the post-match presentation.

Rinku makes most of early reprieve

The left-hander, who had been searching for a substantial knock this season, made full use of an early reprieve, turning the tide decisively in KKR’s favour.

That’s what happens sometimes. The mind doesn’t work properly and you end up playing such shots. But thankfully, luck was on my side and we eventually won the match,” he said.

Rinku: This innings was important for my confidence

Rinku admitted the innings was a long time coming and vital for his self-belief.

I had played quite a few innings and was waiting for a big one. This was a very good innings for me and also very important for my confidence.”

Ready to bat anywhere for the team

Known for his adaptability, Rinku reiterated his willingness to bat anywhere in the order.

There’s nothing like a fixed position for me. I can bat at number five, lower down the order, or even at number four. Wherever the team needs me, I’m ready.”

First win gives KKR much-needed confidence

The win, KKR’s first this season, could serve as a springboard for the team.

This will give us a lot of confidence because this is our first win of the season. From here, we will carry this momentum forward,” he said.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table after KKR win

PosTeamPWLNRPTSNRR
1PBKS54019+1.067
2RCB64208+1.171
3RR64208+0.599
4SRH63306+0.566
5DC53206+0.310
6GT53206+0.018
7CSK62404-0.780
8LSG52304-0.804
9KKR71513-0.879
10MI51402-1.076
S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane gets emotional after KKR’s first win, praises THIS stars behind the victory

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane gets emotional after KKR’s first win, praises THIS stars behind the victory
PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in rivalry week clash

PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in rivalry week clash
KKR vs RR IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on Kolkata Knight Riders’s biggest problem

KKR vs RR IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on Kolkata Knight Riders’s biggest problem
KKR vs RR IPL 2026 highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets

KKR vs RR IPL 2026 highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets

Latest News

Relief for KKR! Rahane gets emotional after breaking losing streak

Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026: Live scorecard & updates

Agarkar to continue as chief selector ahead of 2027 World Cup

Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on KKR’s biggest problem

Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets

Editor's Pick

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026
Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs