KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

Rinku Singh came up with a crucial unbeaten half-century when Kolkata Knight Riders needed it the most, helping them secure their first victory of the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting contest on Sunday.

Rinku stays calm despite early pressure

“There was intensity, but no hesitation,” said Rinku Singh after delivering a timely, confidence-boosting unbeaten 53 under pressure to fire Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of the season against Rajasthan Royals in a tense IPL clash here Sunday.

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Walking in with the chase hanging in the balance, Rinku combined composure with controlled aggression to see the game through, even as emotions ran high.

“Sometimes it happens like that when a few things don’t go your way, so you feel that intensity. But it wasn’t like I was hesitating or unsure about playing my shots. My mindset was to take the game till the end,” the KKR vice-captain said in the post-match presentation.

Rinku makes most of early reprieve

The left-hander, who had been searching for a substantial knock this season, made full use of an early reprieve, turning the tide decisively in KKR’s favour.

“That’s what happens sometimes. The mind doesn’t work properly and you end up playing such shots. But thankfully, luck was on my side and we eventually won the match,” he said.

Rinku: This innings was important for my confidence

Rinku admitted the innings was a long time coming and vital for his self-belief.

“I had played quite a few innings and was waiting for a big one. This was a very good innings for me and also very important for my confidence.”

Ready to bat anywhere for the team

Known for his adaptability, Rinku reiterated his willingness to bat anywhere in the order.

“There’s nothing like a fixed position for me. I can bat at number five, lower down the order, or even at number four. Wherever the team needs me, I’m ready.”

First win gives KKR much-needed confidence

The win, KKR’s first this season, could serve as a springboard for the team.

“This will give us a lot of confidence because this is our first win of the season. From here, we will carry this momentum forward,” he said.

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