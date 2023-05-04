Advertisement

KKR Sign Johnson Charles As Replacement For Litton Das In IPL 2023

Johnson Charles replaces Litton Das, who had to return to Bangladesh due to a family issue, at KKR for INR 50 Lakh.

Updated: May 4, 2023 9:25 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced that Johnson Charles will replace Litton Das for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday.

The West Indies' 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20 winning teams both included Charles, a wicketkeeper-batter who has played for his country in 41 T20 Internationals and scored 971 runs. In addition, he has participated in 224 T20s and amassed over 5600 runs.

Litton Das, the wicketkeeper-batsman for KKR, has returned to Bangladesh to attend to a family issue, the team announced.

"Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time" said KKR in a statement.

KKR's bowler, Umesh Yadav, won't play against SunRisers Hyderabad because of a hamstring injury. Jason Roy is expected to participate for KKR after missing the previous game against the Gujarat Titans due to a back ailment.

KKR in IPL 2023

With six points from nine games, the Kolkata Knight Riders sit ninth in the IPL rankings. On May 4, KKR and SunRisers Hyderabad will play in the tournament's 47th game. To be eligible for the playoffs, KKR cannot afford to lose any more games. As they continue to hope for a strong start from their openers, KKR has attempted as many as six pairs at the top of the order.

