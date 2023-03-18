KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer Could Be Ruled Out Of Entire IPL 2023: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer could possibly be the latest addition in the list.

New Delhi: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League is a set to begin in less than a month's time, the cash-rich league will start from March 31. Many players are going to miss the league due to their respective injuries. Two big names in that list are star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Rishabh met with an unfortunate accident, last year in December and is on the road of recovery till then Delhi Capitals has announced David Warner as new captain of the team.

Meanwhile Bumrah is unlikely to make an appearance as the pacer is still recovering from his back injury, because of which he has been out of the field since several months now.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer could possibly be the latest addition in the list. Star batter ruled out of the final India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad, due to back pain and was immediately sent for scanning, he was removed from the white-ball series, which got underway in Mumbai on Friday.

As per reports in Cricbuzz, his recovery process is also being closely monitored and exact update on the same will be known after 10 days.

The report further mentioned that results of the initial scans were not found very encouraging and KKR like Delhi Capitals might be forced to look out for alternative captaincy options.

In fact Iyer is not the only player who could miss KKR's opener on April 1 against Punjab Kings. Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das will also be arriving late after finishing their national duties.