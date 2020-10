KKR vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Contest Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 21 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium October 7, 7:30 PM IST Wednesday

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Contest Between Kolkat

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Predictions 21st Match for IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Thanks to Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, Chennai Super Kings have brought their campaign back on track after it was derailed with three consecutive defeats. They started with a big win over defending champions Mumbai Indians before slipping. Against them will be Kolkata Knight Riders who have had a mixed start. They have won two and lost as many with their top stars – Andre Russell and Pat Cummins yet to hit their strides.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 21st match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (captain), Ambati Rayudu (vice-captain), Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins

