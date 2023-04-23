KKR Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Fans Flood Twitter After Chennai Score 235/4 Against Kolkata
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have put 235 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 4 wickets in the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have put 235 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 4 wickets in the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. This is the highest total by steam in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The fifties from Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube helped the team put up this massive total in front of the hosts.
First, Gaikwad and Conway joined a blazing 73 runs-opening partnership. Then Ajinkya Rahane (71 not out off 29 balls) and Shivam Dube (50 off 21) changed gears and provided their team with a storming stand and put them over the line.
Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo knock of 18 runs of 8 balls and provided that final push to the visitor. Fans are extremely happy with the performance of the Chennai Super Kings and have stormed Twitter to praise them.
Kolkata Knight Riders will now have a tough task to chase 236 runs under 20 overs. This won't be an easy task even with the kind of heavy hitters they have in their arsenal.
Fans React To CSK's Innings
