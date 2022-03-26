Live Cricket Streaming Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings ICC Indian Premier League 2022

In a repeat of last year’s final, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with their new captains — Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, will lock horns in the opening match of the IPL 2022 and look to start their campaign on a winning note at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2022, the 40-year-old M.S Dhoni on Thursday decided to hand over the captaincy of CSK to Jadeja. The star all-rounder, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2012, will only be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Notably, it will be the first time that Dhoni will play as a pure wicket-keeper batter and won’t lead the side in an IPL match. The only time that the legendary cricketer has represented Super Kings strictly as a player was in 2012, in a dead-rubber Champions League T20 game against Yorkshire.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 AM IST.

Where is the CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Network. The match will be telecast on Star Sports channel. You can watch live matches in different languages on Star Sports channels.

Where can you live stream the CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between CSK and KKR will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs KKR Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.