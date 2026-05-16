KKR vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans favourites as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for survival at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders will return to Eden Gardens on Saturday knowing that another defeat could almost end their hopes of defending the IPL title. The Kolkata side faces a tough challenge against an in-form Gujarat Titans team that has looked one of the strongest sides of IPL 2026 so far.

KKR’s campaign has struggled to find consistency this season. The defending champions have managed only four wins from 11 matches and their recent loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru has left them under serious pressure. With just three league matches remaining, KKR cannot afford many more mistakes in the race for the playoffs.

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GT, meanwhile, have carried excellent momentum throughout the season and currently sit near the top of the points table with eight wins from 12 games. The Titans are also on a five-match winning streak and another victory here could move them closer to officially sealing a playoff spot.

Eden Gardens pitch report

The surface at Eden Gardens has behaved slightly differently this season compared to the traditionally high-scoring conditions usually seen in Kolkata. The pitch has often been slower, which has helped both pacers and spinners during different phases of the innings.

Fast bowlers have managed to get some movement with the new ball, while spinners have found grip and turn once the pitch slows down. At the same time, the quick outfield means batters can still score rapidly if they settle in properly.

The shorter boundaries and fast outfield continue to make Eden Gardens a dangerous venue for bowlers once partnerships develop.

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KKR vs GT match details

The IPL 2026 game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16. The match will kick offf at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can watch the game live on the JioStar Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

GT hold edge in head-to-head record

The rivalry between the two teams has mostly gone in Gujarat Titans’ favour so far. Out of six IPL meetings between the sides, GT have won four matches, while KKR have managed only one victory. One game ended without a result.

GT had also defeated KKR earlier in IPL 2026, which could give them an added confidence boost going into this contest.

KKR need senior players to deliver

Kolkata Knight Riders will need a much better performance from both their batting and bowling units if they want to stay alive in the playoff race.

The team has struggled with consistency in the middle order, while the bowling attack has also leaked runs at important moments this season. Senior players will now have to take more responsibility in what is virtually a knockout game for KKR.

Gujarat Titans eye playoff qualification

Gujarat Titans have looked balanced in almost every department this season. Their batting lineup has delivered regularly, while the bowling attack has continued to control matches in pressure situations.

The Titans will once again back their experienced core to handle the big occasion as they push for a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

KKR vs GT match prediction

Based on current form and momentum, Gujarat Titans will probably feel more confident before the match. KKR will have the home support behind them at Eden Gardens, but GT’s confidence and overall consistency this season make them favourites for this clash.

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