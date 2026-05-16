KKR vs GT Predicted XIs IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders face must win clash

Gujarat Titans will travel to Eden Gardens on Saturday with a chance to move closer to IPL 2026 playoff qualification when they face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. While GT have carried strong momentum into the final phase of the league stage, KKR are under pressure after a difficult season and cannot afford many more slip-ups in the playoff race.

The pressure is firmly on Kolkata after an inconsistent season. The defending champions have struggled to build momentum and currently find themselves outside the top four with only a few league games remaining.

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Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have looked like one of the most complete sides of the tournament. Their strong batting performances and disciplined bowling attack have helped them stay near the top of the table throughout the season.

KKR desperate for turnaround at home

KKR will hope the return to Eden Gardens helps them rediscover form at the right time. Senior players in both batting and bowling departments will need to step up in what has now become a must-win phase of the campaign.

The middle order has failed to deliver consistently in several matches, while the bowling unit has also struggled to control runs during crucial moments. Kolkata will expect experienced names to handle the pressure better against a confident GT side.

Gujarat Titans continue playoff push

GT have managed their consistent through out of IPL 2026 season and enter this match carrying strong momentum. The batting lineup has contributed regularly, while the bowlers have done well to defend totals and control chases under pressure.

Another victory would strengthen Gujarat’s chances of finishing in the top positions before the playoffs begin.

Kolkata weather update for KKR vs GT clash

The weather in Kolkata is expected to remain very hot during the day, with temperatures touching around 37 degrees Celsius earlier on Saturday.

By match time, conditions are likely to become slightly better with the temperature expected to stay close to 29 degrees Celsius. There is some chance of rain in the evening, but current forecasts still suggest a full match should be possible at Eden Gardens.

KKR vs GT head-to-head record

The head-to-head numbers between the two sides heavily favour Gujarat Titans. Out of six IPL meetings so far, GT have won four matches while KKR have managed just one victory. One game ended without a result.

Gujarat had also beaten Kolkata earlier this season, which gives them another confidence boost ahead of this important clash.

KKR vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

Predicted KKR XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Player: Rovman Powell

Predicted GT XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: KKR vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans favourites as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for survival at Eden Gardens

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