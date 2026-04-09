KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match 15: Kolkata Knight Riders desperate for first win as rain threat looms over Eden Gardens

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match 15: Winless Kolkata Knight Riders desperate for first win against LSG at Eden Gardens. Pitch report, weather update, rain threat & probable playing XI.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are under pressure as they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 9. The home side is still looking for their first victory of the season after three matches, managing just one point from a no-result against Punjab Kings. With a poor net run rate of -1.964, Ajinkya Rahane’s men desperately need a strong performance on home soil to kickstart their campaign.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. While morning rain affected practice sessions, the evening forecast looks mostly clear with only a minimal chance of precipitation. However, Kolkata’s weather remains unpredictable, and any interruption could bring the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method into play.

KKR’s struggles and key hopes

KKR have lost their opening two matches convincingly against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and failed to post competitive totals. Captain Ajinkya Rahane is under scrutiny for team selection and batting order. The franchise will rely heavily on explosive openers like Finn Allen, middle-order firepower from Rinku Singh, and the all-round contributions of Sunil Narine and Cameron Green. Their bowling attack, led by spinners Varun Chakravarthy and mystery variations, needs to step up against LSG’s strong batting lineup.

LSG’s confidence and balanced squad

Lucknow Super Giants enter the contest in better form, having secured a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by dynamic skipper Rishabh Pant, LSG boasts a powerful batting order featuring Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh. Their pace attack, spearheaded by experienced campaigners Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan, poses a serious threat to KKR’s top order, especially with early moisture likely at Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens pitch report: Batting-friendly with dew factor

The Eden Gardens pitch has transformed into a high-scoring venue in recent seasons, offering good pace, bounce, and a lightning-fast outfield. Batters can expect to play freely once they settle in, with first-innings scores often crossing 180-200. Pacers may get some assistance with the new ball due to early moisture, but dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings, making chasing easier. Most experts predict the toss-winning captain will opt to bowl first to exploit the dew factor later.

Kolkata weather update

Daytime temperatures hovered around 32-34Â°C with high humidity and morning thunderstorms. By evening, skies are expected to clear significantly, with temperatures dropping to around 23-25Â°C. Rain probability during match hours is low (under 10%), but fans should stay updated as Kolkata weather can change quickly.

Head-to-head record

KKR and LSG have faced each other six times in the IPL. Knight Riders have won two games, while Lucknow Super Giants have won four.

Probable Playing XII

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed/M Siddharth, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

KKR and LSG next three fixtures:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Apr 14: vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai

Apr 17: vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad

Apr 18: vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Lucknow Super Giants