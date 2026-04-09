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KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026 Match 15: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants live scorecard and updates
KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026 Match 15: Winless KKR face LSG at Eden Gardens. Get live scorecard, updates, toss, playing 11, pitch report & weather.
KKR and LSG have faced each other six times in the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders have won two matches, while Lucknow Super Giants have won four.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed/M Siddharth, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
Lucknow Super Giants enter the contest in better form, having secured a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by dynamic skipper Rishabh Pant, LSG boasts a powerful batting order featuring Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh. Their pace attack, spearheaded by experienced campaigners Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan.
KKR have lost their opening two matches convincingly against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and failed to post competitive totals.
The home side is still looking for their first victory of the season after three matches, managing just one point from a no-result against Punjab Kings.
The Eden Gardens pitch has transformed into a high-scoring venue in recent seasons, offering good pace, bounce, and a lightning-fast outfield. Batters can expect to play freely once they settle in, with first-innings scores often crossing 180-200. Pacers may get some assistance with the new ball due to early moisture, but dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings, making chasing easier. Most experts predict the toss-winning captain will opt to bowl first to exploit the dew factor later.
Daytime temperatures hovered around 32-34°C with high humidity and morning thunderstorms. By evening, skies are expected to clear significantly, with temperatures dropping to around 23-25°C. Rain probability during match hours is low (under 10%), but fans should stay updated as Kolkata weather can change quickly.