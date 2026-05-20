KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XI: Varun Chakaravarthy doubtful, Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians side

Kolkata Knight Riders will enter their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians still holding a slim chance of making the playoffs, but the defending champions have plenty of concerns heading into the must-win encounter at Eden Gardens.

KKR currently sit eighth on the points table with 11 points and realistically need to win both their remaining matches by strong margins to stay alive in the playoff race. Injuries, inconsistent performances and struggles in the Powerplay have hurt their campaign badly this season.

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KKR sweating over Varun Chakaravarthy’s fitness

One of the biggest concerns for Kolkata remains the fitness of star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

The mystery spinner missed the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was still struggling with a sore foot during the game against Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians clash, Varun trained separately during a short practice session at Eden Gardens.

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However, he was reportedly seen limping while entering and leaving the ground, raising fresh doubts over his availability and match fitness for such an important game.

KKR know that if Varun is not fully fit, their bowling attack could lose a major wicket-taking option in the middle overs.

Matheesha Pathirana doubtful for MI clash

Kolkata may also be without Matheesha Pathirana, who suffered discomfort after bowling only eight deliveries on his KKR debut earlier this week.

The Sri Lankan pacer did not take part in either of the practice sessions before the Mumbai Indians match, making his participation highly unlikely.

If Pathirana misses out, KKR are expected to bring in Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani. Vaibhav Arora is another option under consideration.

Sunil Narine could target Rohit Sharma early

KKR may once again use Sunil Narine with the new ball because of his excellent record against Rohit Sharma.

The veteran spinner has dismissed the Mumbai Indians opener 10 times in T20 cricket and could play a major role during the Powerplay.

With the Eden Gardens surface expected to assist spin, Narine and Varun could become key figures if Kolkata want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Hardik Pandya returns for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are also dealing with fitness concerns ahead of the match, especially around captain Hardik Pandya.

Hardik missed MI’s recent trip to Dharamsala due to back stiffness and instead trained separately in Mumbai. However, the all-rounder has now joined the squad in Kolkata and reportedly completed an intense training session with both bat and ball.

Suryakumar Yadav also trained fully and both players are expected to return to the playing XI.

Although Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoff race, Hardik will still be under pressure after another underwhelming IPL season as captain.

That final over feeling ðŸ“ˆðŸ“‰



Spoiler alert: It went down to the wire ðŸ¥¶ pic.twitter.com/vRnhbbGS3L — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 19, 2026

De Kock and Raj Bawa ruled out

Mumbai Indians will continue without Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa for the remainder of the season.

De Kock has been ruled out with a tendon injury in his wrist, while Bawa suffered a ligament tear in his thumb.

Afghanistan spinner AM Ghazanfar could return to the side if the Kolkata pitch offers more assistance to slower bowlers.

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KKR vs MI Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani/Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar