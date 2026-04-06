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KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain Interrupts KKR vs PBKS, covers on at Eden Gardens
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Read: KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Rain threat looms over Eden Gardens clash as Kolkata Knight Riders seek first win
Covers are on! Pitch, run-ups, and the entire outfield are being covered quickly. Eden Gardens has excellent ground covering facilities, just like in Sri Lanka.
Overall, Kolkata Knight Riders lead 21-13 over Punjab Kings, with KKR winning 9 in 14 games at the Eden Gardens.