×

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain Interrupts KKR vs PBKS, covers on at Eden Gardens

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 6, 2026 7:57 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Eden Gardens
Eden Gardens weather

Related articles

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Eden Gardens

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Rain threat looms over Eden Gardens clash

RCB top IPL 2026 points table

RCB top IPL 2026 points table after CSK win

bhuvneshwar kumar completed 200 ipl wickets

Bhuvneshwar makes HISTORY, becomes first pacer in elite club

Devdutt Padikkal

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Live scorecard & updates

Rain arrives at Eden Gardens

Covers are on! Pitch, run-ups, and the entire outfield are being covered quickly. Eden Gardens has excellent ground covering facilities, just like in Sri Lanka.

Toss

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to Bat first.

Head-to-head

Overall, Kolkata Knight Riders lead 21-13 over Punjab Kings, with KKR winning 9 in 14 games at the Eden Gardens.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 match no. 12 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the match.

Tags:

Latest news

eden-gardens-weather

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Live scorecard & updates

By Srijal Upadhyay
eden-gardens-weather

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Rain threat looms over Eden Gardens clash

By Srijal Upadhyay
rcb-top-ipl-2026-points-table

RCB top IPL 2026 points table after CSK win

By Srijal Upadhyay
bhuvneshwar-kumar-2-6

Bhuvneshwar makes HISTORY, becomes first pacer in elite club

By Srijal Upadhyay
devdutt-padikkal-11

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Live scorecard & updates

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

cameron-green-6-2

'Huge Expectations…': Australia backs Cameron Green amid IPL 2026 fitness concerns

ravindra-jadeja-kisses-csk-logo-on-khaleel-ahmeds-jersey

'Jaddu’s love for CSK': Ravindra Jadeja’s heartwarming gesture goes viral after match

rohit-sharma-breaks-david-warner-ipl-record

Rohit Sharma creates IPL history: Breaks Warner’s record to become highest run-scorer

virat-kohli-39-3

'Virat Kohli still…': Ashwin heaps praise on King Kohli’s unmatched energy in IPL 2026

Photos More in photos

josh-hazlewood-and-pat-cummins

Big blow before IPL 2026! 12 stars set to miss matches

top-five-players-with-the-highest-individual-score-in-ipl-history

Top five batters with the highest individual scores in IPL history

top-5-ipl-stars-without-a-purple-cap-1

Five IPL stars who never won Purple Cap, No. 5 will shock you

sarfaraz-ahmed-records

Sarfaraz Ahmed records that make him unique in cricket history

virat-kohli-36-2

Virat to Rohit: IPL's best fielders with 100+ catches

india-vs-new-zealand-t20-head-to-head-record

Top 5 player battles in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final