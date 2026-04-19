KKR vs RR IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on Kolkata Knight Riders’s biggest problem

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy admitted that inconsistencies in the powerplay have hurt his side’s campaign so far, even as he expressed confidence in regaining rhythm ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

RR opt to bat first at Eden Gardens

After winning the toss, RR opted to bat first in the 28th match of the tournament, putting the spotlight on KKR’s bowling unit in home conditions. Chakaravarthy, who missed a few games earlier in the season due to injury, spoke candidly about his fitness and form coming into the contest.

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Varun opens up on injury and form

“I feel confident after the last match because the first 4-5 games I was on and off because of certain injuries which happened on the ground. A few fractures in my left hand. It’s still going, I’m still managing, but I’m trying to come back to my rhythm,” he told the broadcasters ahead of the game.

Positive spirit remains high in KKR camp

Despite KKR’s winless start to the season, the mystery spinner highlighted the positive environment within the camp, crediting the support staff for keeping the squad motivated during a difficult phase.

“Well, surprisingly, if I have to tell you, the support staff have managed us really well. As have the coaches, everyone; they have kept us in good spirits. That’s all we can do. All we have been told is to focus on the controllables, and we can’t control everything.

“As of now, the results are not going away, but we are putting in the hard work and the hard efforts. A lot of team bonding, a lot of sessions. Everyone’s loving each other’s company. I think this is one of the best KKR setups I’ve been a part of. It’s just that the results are not coming our way,” he added.

Powerplay identified as key problem area: Chakaravarthy

Identifying key areas for improvement, Chakaravarthy pointed to the powerplay phase as a decisive factor where KKR have fallen short.

“I feel the power play in the bowling and batting is where we are losing out. We are staying behind in the game. That’s where we have to focus,” the spinner stated.

Varun’s take on Eden Gardens conditions

Looking ahead to the conditions at Eden Gardens, the spinner offered his assessment of how the pitch and match timing could influence the contest.

“Whatever it is, Eden Gardens is a belter. You can’t expect much. It’s always going to be higher than 180+. I feel if you bat second, it might help. And if you bowl first, it might hold on a bit. That’s what I feel,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)