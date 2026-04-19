KKR vs RR IPL 2026: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, head-to-head and live streaming details

Three times champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on season opener winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

KKR struggling to find rhythm

It has been a tough start to the season for Kolkata Knight Riders. They have managed just one point from their first siz matches, with that coming due to a rain-affected match against Punjab Kings.

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Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the team has not been able to click as a unit. Both the batting nor the bowling departments have been able to work together at any point in the tournament so far.

RR riding high on consistency

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have become one of the more stable teams this season. The Royals, led by Riyan Parag, have been calm and consistent, winning important games to stay firmly in the race for the top of the points table.

The match will take place at Eden Gardens, a place known for high-scoring games before spinners start to play. The way the teams are put together and how they carry out their plans could be very important.

KKR vs RR pitch report (Eden Gardens)

The pitch at Eden Gardens has favored chasing in T20s, with good bounce and carry. In IPL 2026, the average first-innings score here is approx 204. With short boundaries and a fast outfield, scoring is easy, making it tough to defend totals, teams winning the toss are likely to field first.

KKR vs RR head-to-head record

KKR and RR have faced each other 32 times in the IPL. KKR have a slight edge with 16 wins, while RR have won 14 matches. Two games ended without a result.

With KKR desperate to turn things around at home, RR will be aiming to continue their strong run.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on April 19 (Sunday) at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at Eden Gardens.

Where can you watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match live in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with live streaming available on JioHotstar app.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik.

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.