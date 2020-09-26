Dream11 Team Captain David Warner

David Warner is the best, if not the best in world cricket currently. He will for certain hold the fortunes for SunRisers Hyderabad in their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The Australian is one of those cricketers who will make all Dream11 teams in the world in all formats – which makes him special.

Against KKR, he has a stunning record which makes him a must pick for all fantasy leagues around the world for the match. He will most certainly be the biggest threat to KKR. He has amassed 829 runs against the Knights thus far in 21 games at an average of 43.63 and a strike rate of 147.77. The opener is currently the 2nd player in the list of who players who have scored the most runs against KKR.

He also scored 126 against KKR, which is the highest by any batsman in the history of the league.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side would surely have made plans for him in the dressing-room.

Fantasy 11

Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batters David Warner (C), Eoin Morgan, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill

All-Rounders Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine (VC)

Bowlers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi

SQUADS

Hyderabad:

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav

Kolkata:

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth

