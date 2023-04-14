Kolkata: Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is hosting Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in an attempt to become the first team with three consecutive wins in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

KKR won the toss and invited SRH to bat first. The visitors got off to a blazing start as Harry Brook smashed the Knights' bowling line-up all over the park. He helped SRH complete 43 runs in the first 3 overs itself.

The team was off to a good start but Andre Russell put a stop to their train by dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi in the same over. This was Russell's first over in IPL 2023 and he dismissed Mayank on the first ball and then Rahul Tripathi on the final.

Fans were extremely thrilled to see the big man Andre Russell performing at the Knights' Den. His over brought KKR back into the match.