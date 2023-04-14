KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2023: Andre Russell Sets Twitter On Fire After Dismissing Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi In Same Over
Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is hosting Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens
Kolkata: Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is hosting Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in an attempt to become the first team with three consecutive wins in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
KKR won the toss and invited SRH to bat first. The visitors got off to a blazing start as Harry Brook smashed the Knights' bowling line-up all over the park. He helped SRH complete 43 runs in the first 3 overs itself.
The team was off to a good start but Andre Russell put a stop to their train by dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi in the same over. This was Russell's first over in IPL 2023 and he dismissed Mayank on the first ball and then Rahul Tripathi on the final.
Fans were extremely thrilled to see the big man Andre Russell performing at the Knights' Den. His over brought KKR back into the match.
In his first over this IPL, Andre Russell taking 2 wickets, always so clutch, our saviour ?? pic.twitter.com/ggFrXjGJRh
sohom | kkr era (@AwaaraHoon) April 14, 2023
KKR fans to Andre Russell #IPL2023 #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/oEXAgv9FXN
Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) April 14, 2023
What a first over by Andre Russell - two wickets of Agarwal and Tripathi in the Powerplay. #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/FNTq1gjfHm
Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) April 14, 2023
The MVP of KKR. pic.twitter.com/QSlbyP6aQe
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2023
KKR vs SRH Playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
