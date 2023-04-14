Kolkata: The veteran Andre Russell had everyone thrilled as he got two big wickets in his very first over of the IPL 2023. He dismissed both Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi in the same over and brought KKR back into the match. However, Russell looked exhausted in his second over and sat down in the middle of his over.

The Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Nitish Rana came to check up on him but he continued to bowl the remaining of his over. After completing the second over, Russell walked out of the field with the KKR medic.

There's currently no update on whether Russell is injured or just exhausted. The Windies powerhouse has a history of dealing with injuries and currently has the whole Knight's camp worried. He has been a crucial asset for KKR over the years and would have been crucial in this match as well.

This was the first outing with the ball for Russell in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and he had to leave the field after just two overs.

Some fans have even started trolling the all-rounder for being prone to injuries by creating memes. Russell started trending on Twitter with his first over itself, this shows how big of a player he is for KKR and its fans.