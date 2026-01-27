Team India star admits retirement thoughts have crossed his mind, says, ‘Some…’

KL Rahul admits retirement has crossed his mind. What made the India star think about life beyond cricket? His honest take will surprise fans.

Kl Rahul opens up on retirement thoughts

Indian batter KL Rahul has revealed that the idea of retirement has crossed his mind, but he believes that moment is still ‘some time away’. The 33-year-old, however, made it clear that when the time comes, he won’t hesitate or drag his career unnecessarily.

Speaking in an interview with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on his YouTube channel, Rahul shared a mature and honest view about life beyond cricket.

“I’ve (thought about it). I don’t think it’s (retirement) gonna be that difficult,“

“If you’re honest with yourself, when it’s time, it’s time. And there’s no point dragging it. Obviously, I’m some time away.“

“Cricket will go on without me”: Rahul’s mindset

Rahul admitted that he does not see himself as a superstar, a mindset he feels will make the retirement decision easier in the future. According to him, cricket is bigger than any individual.

“Just quit. Just enjoy the stuff that you’ve got and you have your family and just do that. That’s the hardest battle. So I try and tell myself that I’m not that important.”

He added that becoming a father has completely changed how he looks at life and priorities. “Cricket in our country will carry on. Cricket in the world will carry on. There are more important things in life and I think this mindset I’ve always had, but ever since I’ve had my first baby, it’s just like, the way you look at life is completely different.”

Injuries: The toughest battle for KL Rahul

Rahul also spoke honestly about how repeated injuries have tested him mentally more than physically. He said the constant cycle of recovery often makes a player question whether it’s worth continuing.

“There have been times when I’m injured and I’ve been injured so many times and that’s the hardest battle that you have to face.”

“It’s the mental battle where your mind just gives up. When it happens so many times, your mind is just like, you’ve done enough. You’ve been lucky enough that cricket’s given you enough money. You can survive for the next how many ever years.”

KL Rahul’s career numbers so far

Despite injury setbacks, Rahul has put together an impressive international career across formats:

Tests: 4,053 runs in 67 matches (Average 35.8)

4,053 runs in 67 matches (Average 35.8) ODIs: 3,360 runs in 94 matches (Average 50.9)

3,360 runs in 94 matches (Average 50.9) T20Is: 2,265 runs in 72 matches (Average 37.75, SR 139)

Focus shifts to Ranji Trophy duty

For now, retirement is not on the immediate horizon. Rahul will next turn out for Karnataka in a must-win Ranji Trophy match against Punjab in Mohali on Thursday, as he looks to stay match-fit and continue contributing on the field.