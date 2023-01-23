KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Post Wedding Reception To Take Place After IPL, Confirms Suniel Shetty

Indian star cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have been named husband and wife. The pheras took place close to the magic hour of the evening during the wedding ceremony on Monday at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty exited the venue following the ceremony to greet the media and hand out sweets to those working outside of the venue.

The father and son wore Indian clothing. Suniel was seen in a pajama and crepe-colored Kurta, but his son was dressed entirely in white ethnic clothing.

Expressing his happiness, Suniel told the media that he is very happy as the function went on really well and the family has something planned up for the reception once the Indian Premier League gets completed given Rahul has work commitments in the cricket league.

The actor from Bollywood also said that he still loves Rahul as much as he does his daughter Athiya and that the "in-law" is a thing of the past.

Athiya and KL Rahul hosted a sangeet night for their guests prior to the wedding. Athiya's best friends Krishna Shroff and Akansha Ranjan, Suniel, and his wife Mana, and the celebrations had lit up the dance floor.