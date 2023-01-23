KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's First Instagram Post After Wedding Goes Viral
Athiya Shetty's first Instagram post following the intimate wedding with Indian star cricketer KL Rahul has taken over the internet. The first wedding post from the couple is going viral on social media platforms.
New Delhi: Athiya Shetty's first Instagram post following the intimate wedding with Indian star cricketer KL Rahul has taken over the internet. The first wedding post from the couple is going viral on social media platforms. The post was posted by Athiya Shetty and she collaborated it with her husband KL Rahul. She wrote a heartfelt caption stating "In your light, I learn how to love (black heart emoji) Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."
KL Rahul wed Athiya Shetty, the daughter of actor Sunil Shetty, on Monday in a private ceremony. The couple tied the knot on January 23 was a well-kept secret, despite the fact that they had not previously commented in any official capacity on the marriage rumors. According to reports, the wedding celebration took place at Sunil Shetty's Khandala Farmhouse.View this post on Instagram
Expressing his happiness, Suniel Shetty told the media that he is very happy as the function went on really well and the family has something planned up for the reception once the Indian Premier League gets completed given Rahul has work commitments in the cricket league. The wedding pictures of the couple have flooded the internet with fans showing their blessings and wishes on the them
Congratulations to newly weds #athiyashetty and #KLRahul #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/jC0M2JifXAAashi?? (@AashiZin) January 23, 2023
