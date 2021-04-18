KL Rahul turned 29 on Sunday and wishes poured in from all quarters for the Punjab Kings captain. But the one wish that stole the show came from PBKS skipper’s rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty. The Bollywood actress made it a point to wish Rahul on his birthday. She took to Instagram and shred goofy mirror selfies with the cricketer. She posted two pictures and captioned them: “grateful for you, happy birthday.”

Despite there being nothing official about it from both parties, speculations have been rife that the cricketer and the Bollywood actress are seeing each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Meanwhile, Rahul would be leading the Punjab side against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. It is a big game for both sides as they would like to win and carry the momentum forward in the tournament.