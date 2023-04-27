KL Rahul & KS Bharat IN; Bumrah & Pant OUT: Complete List Of Changes In India’s 2023 WTC Final Squad From 2021

Rohit Sharma will lead the side and former Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is back in the squad for the one-off match that holds great importance.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-member squad for ICC World Test Championship final that will take place at the Oval from June 7 to 11 against Australia.

This will be the second consecutive time when India will play the final of the ICC event. In 2021, they qualified for the WTC final under Virat Kohli's leadership. There are five major changes in the squad and many players who played the previous final will not be part of the Test team this year.

Rishabh Pant

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with an unfortunate road accident on December 30 last year because of which he is out of action these days. The 25-year-old left-handed batter is expected to remain out of action for most of 2023 and is likely to miss out on a place in India's ODI World Cup squad.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is India's second leading wicket taker in WTC 2021-23 cycle but due to a back injury he will miss the WTC 2023 final this year. Bumrah's last appearance for India was against England in Birmingham from July 1-5. Like Pant, he is also out for an indefinite period but is expected to get fit in time to feature in 2023 ODI World Cup.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma is one of the four senior players who got dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka and failed to make a comeback. In total he has played 105 Test matches. Ishant hasn't played much cricket of late and he recently made his comeback in IPL. He scalped three wickets in the 2021 WTC final.

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha was back-up for Rishabh Pant in WTC 2021 final against New Zealand but he didn't get a game against the Black Caps. And now when Rishabh isn't available, he is still not in the side and instead in his place KS Bharat will be India's first choice wicketkeeper-batter for the marquee clash.

Hanuma Vihari