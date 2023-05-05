KL Rahul Confirms He'll Will Miss WTC 2023 Final, Set To Undergo Surgery- Check Post

The final of the red-ball ICC mega event is scheduled to be played against fierce rivals Australia, starting June 7 at The Oval in London.

New Delhi: The star Indian batter and captain of the Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul, has confirmed his omission from World Test Championship after suffering a major thigh injury during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (May 1). The 31-year-old suffered an injury during LSG's tenth game of the season and left the field in discomfort, but he later came out to bat. He had a hard time jogging when he was in the centre.

Through an instagram post KL rahul declared that he will undergo a surgery on his thigh due to which he will not be available for World Test Championship which is scheduled on June 7 at The Oval in London.

After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery.

As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants

Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam

I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the

BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before.

Meanwhile, I promise to keep you all updated on my progress, and hope to be back on the field sooner than soon. The last few days have been really hard, but I'm determined to come out on top.

Injuries are never easy, but I'll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes.

