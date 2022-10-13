New Delhi: Team India is currently preparing for the T20 World Cup down under as they compete with Western Australia ahead of their official T20 World Cup warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand and following that the Men in Blue side would start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in their super 12 opener on October 23rd.

However, Team India suffered a huge batting collapse in their second match against Western Australia and lost the match by 36 runs.

KL Rahul-led India side won the toss and invited Western Australia to bat first. They batting first managed to put 168 runs on the board at the loss of 8 wickets. Short and Hobson’s half-centuries allowed Western Australia put up a fighting total against the Indian side.

Meanwhile nobody from the Indian side apart from stand-in skipper KL Rahul could manage to reach the 20 run mark. KL Rahul scored 74 runs of 55 balls and kept the Indian hopes alive till the very last moment before his departure.

The former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra during one of his recent videos on his YouTube channel backed KL Rahul as one of the most crucial asset in the T20 World Cup down under. He even predicted him to be the possible highest run-scorer for Team India.

He said “KL Rahul could be the top run-scorer for India at the T20 World Cup 2022. He has an opportunity to bat all 20 overs, and he also has the game to bat till the end. These pitches will suit him a lot as the ball will come nicely onto the bat.”

KL Rahul faces lot of criticism on social media on his performances and this tournament would be a chance for him to shut all those critics. He had a good stint in the bilateral series against Australia and South Africa but would be looking forward to put his best performance in the upcoming tournament.