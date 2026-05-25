KL Rahul deserves an IPL trophy after explosive IPL 2026 season with Delhi Capitals, says Ambati Rayudu

Star wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul once again finished an IPL season among the leading run-scorers, but Delhi Capitals failed to reach the playoffs despite having one of the strongest squads on paper. Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes Rahul has done enough over the years to deserve an IPL trophy, while former Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher praised the wicketkeeper-batter for his fearless approach against Kolkata Knight Riders’ star spinners.

Rahul finished IPL 2026 with 593 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 174.41. His attacking 60 off just 30 balls against KKR at Eden Gardens became one of the highlights of DC’s season.

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Ambati Rayudu says KL Rahul deserves an IPL trophy

Rayudu was full of praise for Rahul’s batting, especially the way he attacked Sunil Narine during the clash against KKR. According to the former CSK batter, very few players have dominated Narine this season the way Rahul did.

“He was picking him (Narine) well and also some of the shots were exceptional. The straight hits that he played against Narine were, I think, some of the best shots that we have seen so far against Narine in the season. I don’t think anybody has taken on Narine as KL Rahul.

“It looks like he takes on all the big bowlers in the IPL. He has taken on (Josh) Hazlewood, he has taken on Narine. He is a class player, and Delhi needs to give him a team that wins him an IPL trophy because he deserves it. He has been a fantastic batsman for any team that he has played for. So he deserves the trophy and hopefully he gets it soon,” said Rayudu on ESPNCricinfo.

Mark Boucher highlights Rahul’s impact against KKR spinners

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher also explained why Rahul’s innings was so important for Delhi Capitals. He felt Rahul completely changed the game in the middle overs by attacking Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

“This is the reason why we always say that it is so important for Delhi for him to get past the powerplay. You have a team like KKR, who have got the spin twins that have really made life very difficult for every other team after the powerplay. And you have a guy like KL who comes in there and he takes the game on and all of a sudden you look at their figures afterwards and they haven’t really had a big impact on the game.

“Their (economy) rates are still eight-nine, but that is largely due to KL setting the momentum for those overs in the middle. That is what one quality batsman [can do]… He is not good, he is a very good player. That is what one quality batsman can do if he is in and he starts to dominate the proceedings,” he added.

Delhi Capitals left disappointed after another failed playoff push

Despite Rahul’s excellent season, Delhi Capitals once again failed to qualify for the playoffs. Boucher admitted the franchise would look back at the season thinking about missed opportunities.

“It is a competition of what could have been if you want to look at it like that. Two (more) wins and they are qualifying, and they look like a good team at the moment.“

Ambati Rayudu questions Delhi Capitals’ poor results

Rayudu also expressed disappointment with Delhi Capitals’ inability to convert a strong squad into consistent results. He pointed out that the team had experienced bowlers and match-winners in the batting lineup but still failed to challenge for the title.

“When you have a bowling side that is that experienced (Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the main) and that capable and have match-winners in your batting line-up like (David) Miller and KL Rahul and all others to complement them, that is a side that should be in top two trying to play the finals, trying to win the competition.

“Somehow they have managed to just not do things right for the longest time. It is not only this season, for the longest time they have had some brilliant sides at their disposal, and they have never managed to keep them in a good space. I think Delhi should really go back and introspect and come back stronger and I hope they don’t change many personnel, the big ones in their squad,” he added.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoffs: Dates, venues, teams and full knockout fixtures confirmed