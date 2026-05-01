KL Rahul explains how IPL’s new generation is changing T20 cricket

In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, a new generation of Indian batters has taken centre stage with their aggressive style and fearless intent. Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul believes this bold approach is exactly what modern T20 cricket demands.

Several young players have stepped up and delivered match-winning performances for their teams. Names like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, along with Sameer Rizvi and Ayush Mhatre (before injury), have impressed with their ability to clear the boundary consistently.

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‘Fearless prodigies are changing T20 cricket’: Rahul

Speaking about this new trend, Rahul highlighted how these youngsters are playing without fear, regardless of the situation or opposition.

“It’s phenomenal what the new-age cricketers are doing. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. Two centuries at the age of 15 is something I never even dreamt of doing. Ayush Mhatre has also done well, helping CSK score quick runs. The amount of talent coming up in India is scary, especially in T20 cricket.

“These fearless prodigies are changing the way T20s are played. They don’t fear reputations or match situations. Whether it’s a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah or a seasoned campaigner like Pat Cummins, they go after every ball with the same intent.

“They don’t care if it’s the first over or the last. They just see the ball and want to hit it out of the park. That kind of mindset is rare, and it’s exactly what modern T20 cricket demands,” Rahul said on JioStar.

IPL’s role in shaping aggressive batting mindset

Reflecting on how Indian batting has evolved, Rahul pointed out that the IPL has played a huge role in changing the mindset of young cricketers.

He explained that earlier, Indian batters focused more on technique and defence, but the current generation is growing up with a completely different approach.

“Five years ago, we weren’t producing as many six-hitting batters as England or Australia. Now, things have changed, thanks to the IPL.

“These guys grew up wanting to hit sixes. When we were young, we had to learn to defend and leave the ball. Hitting in the air meant sitting out of nets. It was a different time. These youngsters practice six-hitting constantly. That’s why they’re so good.”

Rahul learning from young players’ preparation

Interestingly, Rahul also admitted that he has taken inspiration from these young players and tried to adapt certain aspects into his own game.

He revealed a recent conversation with Abhishek Sharma that helped him understand their mindset better.

“I spoke to Abhishek Sharma recently. What I’ve learned is that their preparation gives them confidence. It all comes down to how hard they train. I’ve tried to bring that into my own game as well.”