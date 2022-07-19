KL Rahul Finds A New Bowler In Nets To Prepare His Comeback After Injury, Can You Guess The Legend?

Bengaluru: Star Indian batsman KL Rahul is preparing to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team after getting injured just before the start of the T20I series against South Africa in June. KL Rahul has been included in the team for the upcoming T20i series against West Indies and will look to score big runs on the tour to get into good form ahead of the T2O World Cup. He is currently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, exposing himself to other top-level cricketers and facing some high-quality Indian bowlers. One such bowler is the most experienced campaigner of the Indian women’s cricket team Jhulan Goswami.

KL Rahul and Jhulan Goswami were pictured practising with each other in the nets at the NCA. An onlooker recorded a video in which people can see the Indian batsman going up against Jhulan Goswami. The Indian bowler bowled well in the nets and also forced KL Rahul to leave on one of her balls.

K L Rahul is batting and Jhulan Goswami is bowling. ?NCA, Bangalore@klrahul @cool_rahulfan pic.twitter.com/xkuvvPZsHP Juman Sarma (@Juman_gunda) July 18, 2022

A cricket fan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “K L Rahul is batting and Jhulan Goswami is bowling at NCA, Bangalore.”

Jhulan Goswami is still playing well at the age of 39 for the Indian women’s cricket team. She is one of the mainstays of the team and the whole nation depends on her in time of need. On the other hand, KL Rahul is returning from an injury. He performed really well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Lucknow Super Giants and will look to continue his good form in the upcoming series.