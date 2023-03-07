KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir And Jay Shah Lucknow Super Giants Release New Jersey For IPL 2023

KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir And Jay Shah Lucknow Super Giants Release New Jersey For IPL 2023

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants franchise would be seen in new colours this year. The franchise would take part in its second season.

Updated: March 7, 2023 2:56 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants franchise would be seen in new colours this year. The franchise would take part in its second season. In the last edition, they managed to secure a spot in the top four but took an exit after the loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

LSG organised a fashion show at the unveiling ceremony and to top it off, stars of the franchise joined the show as well. Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Undakat, Deepak Hooda, and skipper KL Rahul were also present at the ceremony.

The LSG franchise have completely changed the colour and look of their jersey and will be seen playing the 2023 season of the league in almost a brand-new avatar. While the KL Rahul-led franchise wore a greenish-blue colour last season, they have gone to a dark blue shade this time around.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also the part of launch event as his photo along with LSG captain KL Rahul and teams's mentor Gautam Gambhir is going viral on social media.

IPL 2023 would start from 31st march with the opening match of CSK vs GT. LSG would be in action on the second day and the third match of the tournament against Delhi Capitals.

Also Read

More News ›
KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir And Jay Shah Lucknow Super Giants Release New Jersey For IPL 2023
Hardik Pandya Becomes Youngest Cricketer In The World To Reach 25 Million Instagram Followers
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Spotted In Leaked Footage Of IPL Promo | See Here
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant To Jasprit Bumrah, Top 5 Cricketers To Miss Mega T20 Event
Five Players That Mumbai Indians Can Rope In If Jasprit Bumrah Is Ruled Out Of IPL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2023: Saika Ishaque Is Not Far from The India Cap says P...

Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7 Dates Announced; To Begin From Novemb...

IND Vs AUS: Pitch Drama Continues As BCCI Prepares Two Pitch...

Nathan Lyon Has Years To Go As Long As His Body Holds Up, Sa...

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Premier Leagu...

Advertisement