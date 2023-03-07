KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir And Jay Shah Lucknow Super Giants Release New Jersey For IPL 2023
The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants franchise would be seen in new colours this year. The franchise would take part in its second season.
New Delhi: The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants franchise would be seen in new colours this year. The franchise would take part in its second season. In the last edition, they managed to secure a spot in the top four but took an exit after the loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. LSG organised a fashion show at the unveiling ceremony and to top it off, stars of the franchise joined the show as well. Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Undakat, Deepak Hooda, and skipper KL Rahul were also present at the ceremony.
Lucknow Super Giants jersey for IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/f6ZWar8UFLJohns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 7, 2023
EVERYBODY STAY CALM, ??????? ?? ?? ???? ?#JerseyLaunch | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG pic.twitter.com/8gTroN7ol4Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 7, 2023
The LSG franchise have completely changed the colour and look of their jersey and will be seen playing the 2023 season of the league in almost a brand-new avatar. While the KL Rahul-led franchise wore a greenish-blue colour last season, they have gone to a dark blue shade this time around.
???? ????, ???? ????, ???? ?????, ???? ?????? ??#JerseyLaunch | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG pic.twitter.com/u3wu5LqnjNLucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 7, 2023
BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also the part of launch event as his photo along with LSG captain KL Rahul and teams's mentor Gautam Gambhir is going viral on social media. IPL 2023 would start from 31st march with the opening match of CSK vs GT. LSG would be in action on the second day and the third match of the tournament against Delhi Capitals.
