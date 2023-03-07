The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants franchise would be seen in new colours this year. The franchise would take part in its second season. In the last edition, they managed to secure a spot in the top four but took an exit after the loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

LSG organised a fashion show at the unveiling ceremony and to top it off, stars of the franchise joined the show as well. Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Undakat, Deepak Hooda, and skipper KL Rahul were also present at the ceremony.