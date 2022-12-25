KL Rahul Has To Go Without A Doubt: Wasim Jaffer

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes stand-in Indian skipper KL Rahul will be dropped from the playing XI in the upcoming four-match home Test series against Australia, following his poor batting performance in the two-Test series in Bangladesh. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul managed to score only 22, 23, 10, and 2 in the four innings of the two Tests against Bangladesh. Notably, the Indian opener has scored only 137 runs in four Test matches in 2022, at an average of 17.13. <p></p> <p></p>"KL Rahul has to go without a doubt, in my opinion. He had a pretty ordinary series as a batsman. If Rohit Sharma comes in, KL has to make a way," Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer also questioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's defensive strategy while chasing a small target of 145, saying that the top-order batters allowed the spinners from Bangladesh to dominate in the fourth innings. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh were on their way to their first-ever Test victory against India when Shreyas Iyer (29 not out off 46 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out off 62 balls) thwarted them with an unbeaten 71-run stand on 105 balls.