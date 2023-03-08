KL Rahul Hits Back At Critics Says 'Strike Rate Is Overrated'

Rahul recently launched Lucknow Super Giant's jersey along with the team owner Sanjiv Goenka, mentor Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Star Indian batter KL Rahul is not in his best form and has been critised for his lack of intent and low strike rate in T20s. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rahul recently said that the strike rate is overrated mentioning that it all depends on what the situation demands.

"I think the strike rate is overrated. But it depends upon the demand, like if you chase 140 you don't need to go with 200 strike rate it depends upon the current situation," he said at the event. Rahul, who has been struggling for runs in Test cricket, has been out-of-favour in T20Is since the T20 World Cup. Rahul recorded four single-digit scores in the marquee tournament before being left out of the side.

The LSG franchise have completely changed the colour and look of their jersey and will be seen playing the 2023 season of the league in almost a brand-new avatar. While the KL Rahul-led franchise wore a greenish-blue colour last season, they have gone to a dark blue shade this time around.

In 72 T20Is, Rahul has scored 2265 runs at a strike rate of 139.12 while his overall strike rate in the shortest format is 136.93 in 203 matches.