India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul shunned down all the criticism around his batting form with a fine century during the second ODI against England at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Friday. Rahul, who scored a brilliant half-century in the in the series opener at the same ground, brought up his fifth one-day international hundred off just 108 balls to lay a solid foundation for a big total. In the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, Rahul was promoted to bat at number four and he nailed the opportunity with aplomb. This was Rahul’s first century against England and second on home soil.

Coming in to bat after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Rahul knitted a crucial 121-run stand with captain Virat Kohli for the third wicket in the second ODI. After Kohli’s wicket, the 28-year-old continued the good work and stitched another solid 113-run stand with Rishabh Pant.

After bringing up his ton in 108 deliveries, Rahul became the first player from either side to score a century in the ongoing three-match ODI series. Rahul was eventually dismissed on 108 off 114 balls by England’s Tom Curran in the 45th over of the Indian innings. His innings was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Here’s how the Twitter world responded after KL Rahul’s magnificent ton in Pune:

Kl rahul came under pressure and made century with class💥👌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HYmF1ODfvW Sun🌞Deep🕯️ (@sandyp_tweets) March 26, 2021

“KL Rahul is not in form, Virat Kohli should drop him. He is playing in the Team because he is Kohli’s Bestfriend. Kohli should stop doing Favouritism in the Indian Team.” KL Rahul : pic.twitter.com/lH55dhgPFq Adish 🏏 (@36_NotAllOut) March 26, 2021

From consecutive 0’s in T20I’S to 50 & 100 in ODI’s, KL Rahul has made significant Comeback. #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/NrpOjBAbZY Omkar angane (@Upatsumbha) March 26, 2021

Kamaal Rahul Ki Lajawaab Paari 🥳🥳 #IndvEng Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2021

Well played @klrahul11 Fabulous 💯 Loved the shot selection and the way you paced your innings. Keep it up. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WRg5UlaIha VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 26, 2021

After a string of low scores, Rahul incurred a lot of criticism for his batting form and was dropped from the final T20I against England. In the four T20Is he played against England, Rahul managed to gather just 15 runs.

However, Rahul bounced back in the first ODI by scoring 62* off 43 deliveries in an innings laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday.

India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play as a batsman.

Liam Livingstone replaced Sam Billings in England playing XI while Dawid Malan came in place of Eoin Morgan. Reece Topley replaced Mark Wood.