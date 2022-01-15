New Delhi: India opening batter Kannur Lokesh Rahul is leading the race of becoming the next Test captain of the Indian cricket team after Virat Kohli decided to step down from his role as India’s red-ball captain with immediate effect. Rahul led the Indian team in the second Test against South Africa in absence of Kohli, who missed the Test due to a back spasm in the recently concluded three-match series that the tourists lost 1-2.

Although India lost the Johannesburg Test where Rahul made his debut as India Test captain, a lot of experts were impressed with the way he led the side and by Kohli’s own admission in the pre-match virtual press conference, he felt that there was not a lot Rahul could have done differently in terms of bowling changes or field placements, adding that credit should be given to South Africa for pulling off the tough run-chase.

Earlier, BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma in a press conference also suggested that the Indian think-tank is looking at Rahul as the future captain of India since he is an all-format player and the management is looking to groom him as the captain of India.

“Yes, definitely. We are looking at KL Rahul at present. He is a three-format player and he got a good experience of captaincy. Most importantly, he proved his leadership quality, that’s what all selectors think. As Rohit is not fit, we thought KL would be the best one who can handle this side. That’s why we have good confidence in KL and we’re grooming him,” Chetan said.

It is to be noted that Rohit Sharma was recently appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian Test side, replacing Ajinkya Rahane, who has been out of form for quite some time and might find himself out of the Test side in India’s next assignment.

The immediate Test series in 2022 that India are scheduled to play will be against Sri Lanka starting 25th February 2022 in Bengaluru.