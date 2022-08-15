New Delhi: The Indian cricket team is ready to face Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series, starting on Thursday 18 August. All the players have started their preparations for the series under the tutelage of VVS Laxman. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the pics from Team India’s first training session before the start of the series.

“Hello from Harare,” was the caption of the pictures shared on the BCCI’s official Twitter handle. All the Indian cricket players looked really confident as they did the preparations for the series.

Some big names are not playing in the series. KL Rahul will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, while Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are also not playing in the series. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from injury, while Virat Kohli is taking a break from cricket.

The series will mark the comeback of Deepak Chahar, who has returned in the national squad for the first time since February. In the absence of Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman is the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid will be travelling to UAE with the first-choice players for Asia Cup 2022, which starts on August 27.

Ahead of the practice session, Indian players arrived in Harare on Saturday. They were spotted at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the fans. While some of the players were wearing the mask, others chose not to. The side would get a day to practice and get used to the conditions.

Zimbabwe Cricket posted a video where the Indian cricket team players can be seen in the Harare airport. The post was captioned: “They are here now . . . ?? have just landed in Harare ahead of the three-match ODI series against ?? scheduled for 18, 20 and 22 August at Harare Sports Club.”