Making a comeback to the game, Mohammed Shami made an early impact as he took the wicket of the dangerous Ben Stokes on Monday in Chennai. KL Rahul took the catch, but there was no shortage of drama as the bowler and the wicketkeeper nearly collided while taking the catch. Eventually, Shami took the catch. After Stokes top-edged the ball, he lost sight of it. The calling by the PBKS players was a big let down it seemed.

Here is the video:

Hooda was like Mummyyyyyy 😱 pic.twitter.com/BndmYsOUCh AlreadyGotBanned 😄 (@KirketVideoss) April 12, 2021

Chasing 222, the Royals had to come hard at it from early on and that is what Stokes was after. His shot selection let him down on this occasion as he departed without scoring.