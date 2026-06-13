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KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan? Who will replace Virat Kohli at No.3 ?

The Indian cricket team can try new experiments for the number three position as Virat Kohli is unavailable due to a calf injury. This could mean a brand-new combination for the batting lineup just before World Cup 2027.

Edited By : Yatharth Gupta |Jun 13, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

Published On Jun 13, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 13, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

In the absence of Indian star player Viral Kohli, the Indian team can try new experiments. There are high chances that KL Rahul can play at number three. Whereas Ishan Krishan could be included as wicket-keeper.

India is all set to play against Afghanistan in Dharamsala today. During the only practice session, Ishan Krishan was seen in wicket-keeping gloves. For the past many years, KL Rahul has been the Indian squad’s main wicketkeeper-batsman. But now, since Ishan Krishan is back, changes are inevitable for the team.

Virat Kohli has been ruled out of this series. Because of this, the current Indian squad is looking for an alternative for a new third position batsman. KL Rahul has been a permanent fixture in India’s Middle Order for the past couple of years. Now he can be promoted in the order.

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Rahul, Ishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal could be given a chance.
Indian bowling coach Mornel Morkel said that for the third batting position, chance could be given to three players: KL Rahul, Ishan Krishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Morkel said the team could try new changes for this position in this series.

Prince and Gunfire Debut in Line

Indian pacers Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Barr will get a chance to play their debut match for India. He had practiced in Chandigarh before the teak reached Dharmsala.

Yatharth Gupta

Yatharth Gupta

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