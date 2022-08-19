Harare: Team India made a terrific start to the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe and crushed the hosts by 10 wickets in the series opener. Opting to bowl, Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing and dismissed Zimbabwe for a mere 189.

Deepak Chahar, who was making a return to the Indian team, blew away the top order with a three-wicket haul, while Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna also took three wickets to wrap up the Zimbabwe innings. Chasing a modest total, Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored 81 and 82 respectively to take India to a thumping win.

Notably, India are without senior players, including Rohit Sharma, and KL Raul is leading the team in the series. Rahul has missed the large chunk of India’s matches this year due to an injury. In fact, the first ODI against Zimbabwe was his first appearance for India since February this year. Rahul was expected to open the innings for team India but demoted himself and sent Shubman Gill to open with Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Rahul is getting praised on social media for his sweet gesture before the National Anthem ahead of the start of play. A video is going viral on social media where Rahul can be seen pulling out a chewing gum before the start on National Anthem as a gesture of respect.

KL Rahul took out the Chewing Gum from his Mouth before National Anthem ?? Proud of You @klrahul ?#INDvsZIM | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/erBYx16auA ?????? (@AryanMane45) August 18, 2022

KL Rahul took out the Chewing Gum from his Mouth before National Anthem. #KLRahul #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/OxH9VO6J7A KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) August 18, 2022

K L Rahul took out the Chewing Gum from his mouth before the National Anthem. ?? @klrahul #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/fb1g9pi843 Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) August 18, 2022

“As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket, injuries are going to be a part of it. Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything everyday gets boring. We’d rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio,” Rahul said after India’s remarkable victory.