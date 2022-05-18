KKR vs LSG, TATA IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were in their elements against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in what can be termed as a do or die match for KKR if they have to entertain any hopes of qualifying to the playoffs of IPL 2022.

Both Rahul and De Kock piled on the runs as they remained unbeaten at the end of the 20 overs, a first in the history of IPL. De Kock scored a brilliant hundred and remained not out on 140 off 70 balls and Rahul gave him good support with his 68 off 51 balls. However, LSG head coach Andy Flower revealed an interesting team strategy even when both the batters were going all guns blazing in the match.

“It’s a helluva score, they batted beautifully. We’ve been seeing some special batting from both of them this season and again that was brilliant to watch. They are both beautiful batters to watch. At the end of the 18th over, we sent a message on saying, ‘If you guys are too tired hitting the ball hard, you can retire and we’ll send some of our big-hitters in‘,” said Flower during the mid-innings break.

“These boys, all of them, from 1 to 9 can hit the ball hard like that. One boundary is a big boundary, so Quinton hitting balls like that, who’s not renowned for his big-hitting actually, that’d have given him a lot of satisfaction. One thing’s for sure, if you ever get complacent in this game, it comes and bits you. That is one message we’ll put out there. If we do the basics well, we’ll be in a good position,” he further added.